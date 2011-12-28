Watch Online: Don Cheadle Showtime Series “House of Lies”

Don Cheadle take a walk on the wild side in the new Showtime dramedy “House of Lies.” Cheadle plays Marty Kaan, a ruthless, but brilliant management consultant who never keeps his eye off the bottom line. Marty and his equally hungry team are living the high life, complete with nights of debauchery at night clubs and lavish dinners–all at the expense of corporate CEO’s who may, or may not need Marty’s “expertise.” Complicating matters for Marty are his pill-popping ex-wife, their cross-dressing son Roscoe, and his cantakerous father, a retired psychoanalyst.

“House of Lies” premieres January 8th. Showtime is streaming the pilot episode online. Watch below:

Also On The Urban Daily: