BET Hires New Hosts Paigion & Shorty Da Prince

Terrence J and Rocsi are the current faces of BET, but it’s time to get familiar with two new hosts: Paigion and Shorty Da Prince. Both personalities can be heard daily in Detroit on Hot 107.5 (a radio station owned by TheUrbanDaily parent company Radio One).

Find out more about Paigion and Shorty Da Prince, and when you can see them on BET by visiting our sister site HotHipHopDetroit.com.

