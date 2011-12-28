Did Roxie Roker Receive Death Threats For ‘The Jeffersons’ Role?

Interracial relationships is still a controversial subject in today’s social landscape. Today, most interracial couples can live their lives with the occassional ignorant comment and more than a few glares from closed minded individuals. However, things got way more real back in the days. Lenny Kravitz was recently on Piers Morgan’s talk show where he related stories of his mother, actress Roxie Roker, receiving death threats for playing an interracial couple on The Jeffersons.

Check out the video. How has the treatment of interracial couples changed since The Jeffersons went off the air? Sound off in the comments.

