PETA: “Janet Jackson’s Career Is Dead!”

In today’s edition of Tell ‘Em Why You Mad news, animal rights organization PETA named Janet Jackson Grinch of 2011. The reason for the “award” is because Janet is the face of Blackglama’s new ad campaign. Blackglama is a company that sells high end fur fashions. Instead of remaining professional, PETA got really middle school on Janet. Here’s what they had to say:

“When Janet Jackson had her infamous ‘wardrobe malfunction’ during the Super Bowl, at least the flesh that popped into view was her own – unlike the stolen animal skins that she drapes herself with, which are as dead as her taste in fashion (not to mention her career). Ms. Jackson, you’re just plain nasty.”

I understand and appreciate how much PETA cares for animals. However, they need to have a seat. I don’t see anybody holding a gun to their heads to eat meat or wear any types of leather or fur. They lost me when they decided to start throwing paint on people. If they see me in my fly leather bomber and hit me with red paint, it’s going to take more than lions, tigers, and bears (oh my!) to save them.

Spotted at SFPL.

