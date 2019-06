Young Jeezy’s TM:103 debuted at number three on the Billboard charts selling 233,000 copies, making it Jeezy’s fifth top five album!

Not so much for Common’s album The Dreamer/The Believer, which debuted at 18 on the charts with 69,000 copies sold.

Watch Young Jeezy’s “A Hustlerz Ambition” Documentary [VIDEO]

Young Jeezy – “Nothin” [VIDEO]