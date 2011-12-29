Deiondra Sanders Goes Off On Twitter About Pilar

Deion Sanders recently announced that he filed for divorce from his wife Pilar, of 11 years. Earlier today Pilar claimed that she had heard news of the divorce the same time the media did.

@DeiondraSanders, Deion’s daughter, went off on Twitter today, pretty much setting the record straight about the divorce and allegations!

Not only does Deiondra say that Pilar knew of the Divorce she also implicates that she may have been having an affair with producer @ChaseNCashe.

Here are some of the juiciest quotes:

“NORMALLY I JUST SIT BACK & WATCH ALL HER LIES & MESS BUT ITS TO WHERE SHE’S GETTING PERSONAL. SHE IS TRYING 2 SLANDER MY DADDY NAME. #STOPIT”

“NOW my dad HAS BEEN been nothing but GREAT to PILAR. HER, NOR HER MOM HAS WORKED IN OVER 11 YEARS!!”

“on TMZ today it says PILAR stated SHE DID NOT KNOW about the divorce untill a few days ago which she found out ONLINE #LIES”

“like THE divorce has been going on for months so new trending topic #HOWYOUDIDNTKNOW #PILAR”

“#HowYoTopPriorityBeen yo kids and yo marriage when u in the studio EVERY NIGHT TRYING TO COME TO COME OUT WITH AN ALBUM”

“yo marriage & yo kids when YOU FLYING IN AND OUT FROM MIAMI, NEW YORK, ATLANTA 2 “HOST” LIKE U A 20YR OLD VIDEO MODEL”

“#HowYouDidntKnow BUt @ChaseNCashe chillin at my dads crib with the kids when he outta town?? lockerz.com/s/169286639″

Deion Sanders And Pilar Officially Getting A Divorce

Deion Sanders Caught Cheating On Pilar With A 19 Year Old?