Boyz II Men To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Boyz II Men will finally get their due with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The iconic R&B group (Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman) will be honored with the first star of 2012, and will be placed near legendary Motown artists like Stevie Wonder and The Supremes.

Boyz II Men was formed in 1988 and have won four Grammys and sold over 60 million recordings.

The unveiling ceremony will take place on Jan. 5, 2012

