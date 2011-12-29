Sexiest Biracial Celebrities Of 2011

This was a great year for biracial celebrities, and in 2011 there were stars with mixed races that made big moves in music, film and television. Highlighting biracial backgrounds does not separate them from the Black community, and race was a non-factor in their success. Nevertheless, we’re celebrating these stars who kept it sexy while making a lot of noise in 2011.

Sexiest Legs Of 2011 [PHOTOS]

AMBER ROSE

The Success: This year, Amber Rose showed that she could do more than satisfy Wiz Khalifa as a judge on BET’s DJ reality show competition “Master of the Mix,” and as a spokesmodel for Smirnoff.

The Sexy: As a former stripper, Amber knows how to serve up sexiness, even when she was dressed conservatively.

The Formula: Her exotic looks are a result of her Cape Verdean, Italian and Irish background.

BLAKE GRIFFIN

The Success: No one brought more excitement to the NBA in 2011 than Blake Griffin. His dunks were regularly featured on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” he drew sell out crowds to see him play, and he had basketball fans wide open after winning the Dunk Competition.

The Sexy: Not only were Blake’s monster dunks sexy, but his body is right.

The Formula: Blake gets his reddish hair from his Caucasian mother, and his father is African-American.

DRAKE

The Success: Some criticized him for coming to soft on Take Care, but Drake continued to make hits this year while repping YMCMB.

The Sexy:He may not be the sexiest rapper of all time, but so many of the songs Drake makes are straight up seductive.

The Formula: In addition to being biracial, Drizzy is bicultural and binational since his mother is White, Jewish and Canadian, while his father is Black, not Jewish and from Memphis.

J. COLE

The Success: His debut at No. 1 with Cole World: The Sideline Story, his very first album was big for J. Cole this. But getting a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist may have topped that for him.

The Sexy: J. Cole isn’t known for making sexy songs, but “In The Morning” and the flirty “Can’t Get Enough” featuring Trey Songz are winners for the ladies.

The Formula: J. Cole was born in Germany to a European mother and an African-American father who served in the U.S. Army.

LMFAO

The Success: Redfoo (pictured right) and Sky Blu (pictured left), collectively known as LMFAO, created the ubiquitous song of the summer: “Party Rock Anthem.”

The Sexy: The title and popularity of their follow-up single “Sexy And I Know It” made the uncle and nephew duo an obvious selection for this list.

The Formula: Redfoo is the son of the legendary Motown founder Berry Gordy, and Sky Blu is his grandson. Both Red and Sky are African American and White.

MARIAH CAREY

The Success: The best move Mariah Carey made this year was to reclaim her sexy by getting her body back after having twins.

The Sexy: Jenny Craig’s new spokeswoman is almost back to the look she had when she was at her best in the video for “Honey,” making her one of the sexiest biracial celebs of the year.

The Formula: Mariah’s mommy is White, and her father is Black and Venezuelan.

PAULA PATTON

The Success: Landing a prominent role next to Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and starring in Jumping the Broom made 2011 the biggest of Paula Patton’s career. In addition, she’s now just as well-known as her husband Robin Thicke.

The Sexy: Paula’s been getting so sexy from hitting the gym hard, that she’s inspired Robin to work it out as well.

The Formula: Some people are surprised that her son Julian has blond hair and fair skin, but his prominent Anglo features shouldn’t be shocking since he is only a quarter Black since Paula’s mother is Caucasian and her father is African-American.

RASHIDA JONES

The Success: Rashida has built an impressive resume on TV and in film, and she’s carved a career path by being funny and versatile.

The Sexy: Former People’s Most Beautiful list honoree Rashida Jones has the rare ability to balance funny, classy and sexy.

The Formula: Rashida’s legendary producer father Quincy Jones is African-American, and her famous mother actress Peggy Lipton is White.

STACEY DASH

The Success: 2012 doesn’t look as promising for Stacey Dash as 2011 was. But she was making women in the forty-plus club proud as a star of VH1’s “Single Ladies.” Unfortunately, her first season was also her last.

The Sexy: Stacey was seen weekly on VH1 wearing outfits that were both stylish and sexy, and wasn’t afraid to show what she was working with by showing some skin.

The Formula: Stacey represents Blacks and Latinas, as the daughter of a Mexican mother and Caribbean father from Barbados.

ZOE KRAVITZ

The Success: She was previously famous for being the daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, but now Zoe Kravitz is famous on her own as an actress and a singer.

The Sexy: Far from a vixen, Zoe has a cuteness that translates into sexy without ever being trashy.

The Formula: Both of Lenny and Lisa are biracial, which makes Zoe the same.

Also On The Urban Daily: