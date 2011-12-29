Tyler Perry and Jamie Foxx Sued By Prisoner:”Skank Robbers Was My Idea!”

(via TMZ) Fact is indeed stranger than fiction. Shamont Lyle Sapp–a prisoner serving time in Oklahoma for 10 bank robberies–has filed a lawsuit against Jamie Foxx and Tyler Perry claiming that he gave them the idea for “Skank Robbers” but was cut out of the project. According to court documents, Sapp says he came up with the idea to reunite Sheneneh (Martin Lawrence), Wanda (Foxx) and Madea (Perry) into one movie. But Sapp’s original concept wasn’t a bank robbery. Sapp’s plot line goes as follows:

“A male white mental patient takes Madea hostage … He deals with phone calls from the negotiators, as Madea actually pleads for her life in a very sad tear-jerking way … Her pleas are to be very sad. No jokes at all.”

Foxx and Martin did “Skank Robbers” skit for the 2009 BET Awards, a month before Sapp claims to have pitched his idea.

Sapp is demanding $1 million each from Perry and Foxx. Doesn’t sound like this lawsuit will go very far. What say you readers?

