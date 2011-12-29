Drake Sings Karaoke With A Fan!

Drake surprised a fan at the Saddle Ranch Chop House in Los Angeles when he jumped on stage to perform his part to “What’s My Name.” Drake and Dee rocked out to the Rihanna karaoke song making “Dee and Drake” a viral sensation!

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, Drake!’” said the lucky fan to E! News. “I just got lost in the moment and thought, ‘Whatever happens, I don’t care.’ It was a total Hollywood moment.”

Would You Buy A $5,000 Coat Made By Drake?

The 7 Best Songs On Drake’s “Take Care” Album