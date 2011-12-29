Beyonce Lists Her Favorite Songs Of 2011!

Rumors that Beyonce is currently in labor are swirling but that didn’t stop Bey from announcing her 10 favorite tunes of 2011! Of course, Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland made the list which was posted to her website Beyonce Online. Drake and Lil Wayne also made the soon-to-be mother’s list despite any beef hubby Jay-Z and Wayne may have had!

Check it out below:

Big Sean feat. Nicki Minaj – “Dance (A$$)”

Future – “Tony Montana”

Jay-Z & Kanye West – “Ni**as in Paris”

Kelly Rowland feat. Lil Wayne – “Motivation”

Adele – “Someone Like You”

Drake feat. Lil Wayne – “The Motto”

Rihanna – “Man Down”

Chris Brown feat. Busta Rhymes & Lil Wayne – “Look at Me Now”

James Blake – “The Wilhelm Scream”

Frank Ocean – “Novacane”

Would Jay-Z Be Doing This If Beyonce Is About To Give Birth? [PHOTO]

Beyonce Debuts “I Care” [VIDEO]