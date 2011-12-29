Rihanna Responds To White People Saying The “N-Word”

Last night, Rihanna twitpic’d photos of herself in a bikini while in her hometown Barbados. Her Twitter followers weren’t content with the images though, they wanted to discuss how hard their life is without saying the “n-word.” While the rest of us are trying to understand why and how it could be so difficult, Ri Ri responded with interesting one liners like “Ditto” and “#DEAD.”

