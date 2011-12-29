Kid Cudi Reacts To The Death Of His Fan Ben Breedlove

After learning about the death of Ben Breedlove, Kid Cudi took to Tumblr to reflect on the life and death of his 18-year-old fan from Austin. Cudi was Breedlove’s favorite rapper, and he recently succumbed to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition which causes the muscle to become too thick, and he shared his story about seeing Kid Cudi in the afterlife on YouTube. Here’s what he said after learning of Ben’s death:

Iam so sad about Ben Breedlove. I watched the video he left for the world to see, and him seeing me in detail, in his vision really warmed my heart. I broke down, Iam to tears because I hate how life is so unfair. This has really touched my heart in a way I cant describe, this is why I do what I do. Why I write my life, and why I love you all so much. Life is really fucked up sometimes, but I know Ben is at Peace, and I hope he gets a chance to sit and talk with my Dad. We love you Ben. Forever. Thank you for loving me. To Ben’s family, you raised a real hero, he’s definately mine. You have my love.

Here’s a look at the video of the late Ben Breedlove sharing his story with the world…

