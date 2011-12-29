Kris Humphries Dating Video Model Dollicia Bryan?

Kris Humphries is rumored to be dealing with video vixen Dollicia Bryan to get Kim Kardashian mad! According to Star Magazine, Humphries requested to be hooked up with the sizzling Latin model whom Kim allegedly “hates” to seek revenge against the reality star.

“Kim hates Dollicia, because she was rumored to have hooked up with Reggie Bush while Kim was dating him,” a source told the mag. Kris “knew that they’d be photographed, and Kim would be furious. … Kim sees her as a threat.” Ironically enough, Dollicia Bryan has been linked to Kim’s brother Rob Kardashian!

Did Kris Humphries Deserve To Get Booed? [POLL]

Kim Kardashian’s Ex Kris Humphries Gets A Job!