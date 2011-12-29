Rihanna’s “LOUD” TOUR Grosses $90 MIL

Rihanna is closing 2011 with a bang. Everyone’s favorite bad girl, will usher in the new year with a very healthy bottom line; her “LOUD” tour grossed $90 million and according to Pollster, was ranked #7 in their Top 25 World Wide Tours.
In addition to her concert tour, RiRi dropped her sixth album “Talk That Talk” and was recently embroiled in a nasty exchange of words with the editor-in-chief of a Dutch magazine, which subsequently led to her resigning her post.
For now, the hardest working woman in music is taking some much needed R&R in her native homeland of Barbados. Take a peek below:
We’ll drink to that!
