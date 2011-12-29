Lil Zane Disses Game On “N***as In Paris ” Freestyle

Yes, you read the headline correctly. Lil Zane has plucked himself from obscurity to bust shots at West Coast rapper Game. Lil Zane took offense to Game naming him one of hip-hop’s wackest rappers ever in an interview with DJ Vlad. Despite Game’s interview being a few months old which is ten years in internet rap years, Zane hopped on The Throne’s ubiquitous single to explain how unappreciative he was of Game’s comments.

Check out the track and hit us with your thoughts. Is this song enough to reinvigorate Lil Zane’s career?

