Jay-Z Sued For Not Paying Workers’ Comp Insurance

Jay-Z rapped, “More money, more problems/Gotta move carefully.” He hasn’t been taking Biggie’s his own advice. The Brooklyn hip-hop mogul is facing a lawsuit brought on by the Workers Compensation Board of New York. According to TMZ, Jay failed to pay the insurance over a three month period in 2009. The insurance covers his domestic employees like his driver, maids, and cooks.

In a response, the rapper claims to have never skipped a payment and the whole situation was brought on by a clerical error. Jay-Z better straighten this out before one of those chefs decides to cook his food with special ingredients like Octavia Spencer did in The Help.

