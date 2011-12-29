50 Cent ft. Tony Yayo “Nah Nah Nah”

Minus his threats on “How To Rob,” 50 Cent has proven to be a man of his word. Earlier in the year, Curtis Jackson said he would have a video for each song on his new mixtape Big 10. In the visual for “Nah Nah Nah,” we get to see 50 rock his old man swag. Are you feeling the new song and video?

