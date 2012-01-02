Vesta Williams’ Last Interview Before Her Death

The late Vesta Williams gave her last interview to TV One‘s “Unsung” before her unexpected death this year, and the episode dedicated to her life will debut tonight (January 2nd). Click here to get a sneak peek of Vesta’s last days in the video below.

