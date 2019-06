Lil Kim promised us new music and here’s the proof that she is working on it! Kim was photo’d in the studio with the “Money Team” which includes 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather.

Rap-Up reports that Kim will drop her EP “any day now and announce a new record deal at the top of the year.”

The last time Kim and 50 were on a track, they made music magic!

By the way, where’s Ray-J?

