Where Are All The Black Female Action Stars?

In a new episode of “Cinema in Noir” film writers Candice Frederick, Kimberly Renee and ReBecca Theodore-Vachon critique David Fincher’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. Is Lisbeth Salander the new icon of female empowerment? Also, with all the attention given to Dragon Tattoo and Lisbeth Salander the question becomes; are our own black female action stars lost in the landscape of mainstream film? Why aren’t stars like Zoe Saldana (Colombiana, Avatar”) and Paula Patton (Ghost Protocol) not afforded the same spotlight?

Who are some of your favorite black female action stars? Who would you like to see on the big screen?

Listen to podcast below:

Follow us on Twitter:

Candice Frederick: @reeltalker

Kimberly Renee: @reelsistas

ReBecca Theodore-Vachon: @FilmFatale_NYC

RELATED POSTS:

Will Black Hollywood Represent At The Oscars? [AUDIO]

Can Black Directors Helm Mainstream Films? [AUDIO]

Can Tyler Perry Be The Next Spielberg Or Scorcese? [AUDIO]

Does Spike Lee Have Legitimate Beef? [AUDIO]

Should A White Actor Star in “Akira?” [AUDIO]

Also On The Urban Daily: