Erica Mena Of “Love & Hip Hop” Beats Up Her Boyfriend

Erica Mena claims “Love & Hip Hop” ruined her career and painted her in a negative light after they aired a fight between her and Kimbella.

We could believe that VH1 producers, through editing made her seem like an instigator, but after she beat up her “Terror Squad” boyfriend in the street like a hood-rat, we think exactly what we thought before her statement!

