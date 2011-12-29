How To Get Jay-Z & Kanye West To Perform For You

Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s Watch The Throne Tour sold out in many of the cities it hit, but did you know that you can get the duo also known as “The Throne” to perform for you? This month they charged almost $6 million (that ish cray) to perform at a Sweet 16 party in Dubai, and the birthday girl is the daughter of multi-billionaire Sheikh Mansour.

This birthday party took place two weeks before Christmas, and if Jay-Z and Beyonce are expecting their first child now, why would he travel such a long distance so close to Bey’s due date? Another reason for us to question the rumors that she’s due in December.

Find out more about this beyond Sweet 16 party at HipHopWired.

