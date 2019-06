Looks like someone had way too much time on their hands. An actual review page for the fictional McDowell’s restauarant, featured in Coming To America, was created on Yelp.com–a restaurant review website . To date, the review page has 25 comments from actual readers, who decided to join in the fun. Here’s a real gem:

You can check out the McDowell’s YELP page HERE

SOURCE

