Kevin Durant Buzzer-Beater Beats Mavs

The NBA is back! Thursday night had a slate of headline worthy games but The Oklahoma City Thunder’s All-Star Kevin Durant had the play of the night. Watch as he sinks a clutch three-pointer at the end of regulation to steal the win from the Dallas Mavericks. “Durantula” finished with 30 points.

http://www.viddler.com/embed/3fec9abc/?f=1&offset=0&autoplay=0&disablebranding=0

