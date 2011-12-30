Everything You Want To Know About Michael Jordan’s Fiance Yvette Prieto

After losing $168 million to his ex-wife Juanita four years ago, Michael Jordan shows he isn’t afraid of getting married now that he’s engaged to Yvette Prieto. You may have seen her on Air Jordan’s arm at red carpet events, but not much is known about Yvette. Here are some interesting facts about the future Mrs. Jordan…
Michael Jordan Popped The Question
- Yvette’s a Miami-native.
- She is in her early thirties (32 or 33 years-old).
- Yvette is a Cuban-American.
- She studied business in college.
- She’s a model.
- Before becoming a model, Yvette worked for her father.
- Yvette filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy back in 2002.
- She used to date Julio Iglesias Jr. (Enrique’s older brother).
- What her ex Julio Iglesias Jr. said about Yvette in 2003: She’s a fantastic girl and I like her. Aside from her beauty, which is obvious, she is loving, simple and very good person.”
- Yvette is reported to have met Michael Jordan while freak dancing with him at a not-so-sexy club in Miami.
- She has dated Michael Jordan for three years.
- Yvette reportedly moved in with Michael Jordan in February 2009.
