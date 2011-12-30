CLOSE
Rick Ross “Rich Forever” Mixtape Cover

Rick Ross lets his swag loose on the cover of his forthcoming mixtape “Rich Forever.” The Maybach Music honcho dons a fur coat in the red tinted artwork. The mixtape is hosted by DJ Scream and Shaheem Reid but is only a warm-up to Ross’ God Forgives, I Don’t album!

