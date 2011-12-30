Monique Suing Landlord Because Her House Smells Like Dog Feces

TV show host and Academy Award winner Monique, is “demanding to be let out of her $22,000-a-month rental contract …because her house smells like dog feces.” She filed a counter-law suit against her landlord after he requested she pay $370,000 in unpaid rent and other charges. Monique bailed on the property for good reason, she insists.

Click here, for the full story @TMZ

Jill Scott Takes Over The Monique Show

Should Monique Forgive Her Brother For Molesting Her?