“Carlton” of Fresh Prince: “Janet Hubert Went Nuts!”

90s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been in the headlines ever since Janet Hubert, the first Aunt Viv, blasted Will Smith calling him an “a**hole.” Hubert was adamant about not ever reuniting with the cast because of the way Smith treated her.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton, came to the defense of Will Smith in a recent stand up comedy routine. Ribeiro claimed Hubert wasn’t a good fit for the cast and she went nuts on them while pregnant.

With so many different sides of the story hitting the web, it’s hard to decipher fact from fiction. Whose side are you on? Sidenote: is Alfonso Ribeiro’s routine funny?

