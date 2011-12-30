Drake & Dollicia Bryan Officially Dating!

Yesterday, we reported that video vixen, Dollicia Bryan may have gone out on a date with Kris Humphries to anger Kim Kardashian. Well, a rep for rapper Drake says that Dollicia and Drizzy are in a relationship.

“Yes, Drake & Dollicia are dating. They’re both in L.A. right now spending the Holidays together.”

Drake also posted this photo on his Instagram with the caption “Dolly B:”

