Drake & Dollicia Bryan Officially Dating!

Yesterday, we reported that video vixen, Dollicia Bryan may have gone out on a date with Kris Humphries to anger Kim Kardashian. Well, a rep for rapper Drake says that Dollicia and Drizzy are in a relationship.
“Yes, Drake & Dollicia are dating. They’re both in L.A. right now spending the Holidays together.”
Drake also posted this photo on his Instagram with the caption “Dolly B:”
Drake Sings Karaoke With A Fan! [VIDEO]
The 7 Best Songs On Drake’s “Take Care” Album
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily