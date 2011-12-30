New Nicki Minaj Videos Coming Soon!

There will be two new Nicki Minaj videos to love (or hate) in about two weeks. “Roman In Moscow” and “Stupid Hoe” will debut in early 2012, and hopefully the videos will get a better reception than the songs. Find out more about the forthcoming videos by visiting HipHopWired.

