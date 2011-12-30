Don Cheadle On Obama: “I Wanted To See A More Gangsta President!”

Don Cheadle is one of the most respected actors of our time. After making it on the big screen, Cheadle has decided to take his talents to the small screen. Promoting his new Showtime series, House of Lies, Don sat down with Jet Magazine. There he showed his humorous side. Among other things, he joked about playing Conrad Murray as a mentally ill prostitute in order to get his Oscar.

One of the interviews highlights are his thoughts on President Obama. Take a look at what Don Cheadle had to say:

“I think he inherited an impossible situation. I wish he had not been so much of a consensus-seeker. I just wanted to see a more ‘gangsta’ president.”

Somebody get Obama on the phone. We need a rebuttal!

Props to BlackThespian.

