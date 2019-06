Erica Mena may be able to fight but as we have seen on the sneak peek of episode seven of “Love & Hip Hop” she can’t sing! She dropped a snippet to her single “Fantasy.” Is it simply bad or just terrible?

Erica Mena Of “Love & Hip Hop” Beats Up Her Boyfriend [VIDEO]

Erica Mena Claims She Was Misrepresented On “Love & Hip Hop”