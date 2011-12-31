Nicki Minaj My Pink Friday Apps Available Now!

If you need more Nicki Minaj in your life, you can now download her new My Pink Friday app. It’s currently available for both Androids and iPhones–the Android app is new, but the iPhone version was previously available.

The app features a Nictionary, which has all of Nicki’s vocabulary, and cost 99 cents. Click here to download the My Pink Friday app!

