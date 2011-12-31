Etta James No Longer Breathing With Respirator

After being hospitalized on December 21st and then put on a respirator, Etta James is no longer using the machine to breathe. This is very good news for the singing legend, because she is breathing normal.

In addition to suffering from dementia, Etta James is reported to have been diagnosed with terminal leukemia. Get more info about her current condition here.

