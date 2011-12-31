Whitney Houston And Dionne Warwick Featured In “The Wonderful Family Of Divas”

Whitney Houston and Dionne Warwick will be featured in the forthcoming documentary The Wonderful Family of Divas. The pioneering Gospel family The Drinkard Singers be the main focus of the project.

Whitney, Dionne and Whitney’s mother Cissy Houston, and Dionne Warwick will be talk about how the family influenced them all musically. Read more about “The Wonderful Family of Divas” right here.

