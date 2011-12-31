Why Russell Brand Filed For Divorce From Katy Perry

Despite being spotted for weeks without their wedding rings, the divorce of Katy Perry and Russell Brand has surprised many, but why did he file divorce from her? Initial reports state that she was surprised by his move, but according to TMZ, Katy wanted him to do it.

As the child of two religious parents, Katy didn’t want to file for divorce because she didn’t want to upset her mother and father. However, both Katy and Russell knew the marriage was over. The two were married in October 2010, and have no children together.

It’s really sad to see their relationship end, but this union will likely end up a lot of great music as material on Katy’s next album.

RELATED POSTS:

Katy Perry Nominated For Multiple Grammys

Kanye West & Katy Perry Perform “E.T.” On American Idol [VIDEO]