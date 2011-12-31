Should Rihanna & Chris Brown Get Back Together?

Rumors that Rihanna and Chris Brown are going to get back together have resumed recently after they sent cryptic love messages via Twitter. These latest tweets make us wonder if a reunion is inevitable, but is this a good idea?

It’s been almost three years since he assaulted her and they broke up. They tried to make it work shortly after, but they things fell apart.

In Rihanna’s music video for “We Found Love,” she made many far from subtle references to Breezy and their love by casting a doppelgänger.

Do their recent mean something, or absolutely nothing? Has enough time passed for them to get back together? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

