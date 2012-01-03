The 11 Most-Read Stories Of 2011

One of the most oft-used phrases in the comment section of TheUrbandaily is “Why is this news?” While we do our best to provide a balanced look at the world of Black entertainment, but it’s hard to swim against the current of demand. We can do serious interviews with Pete Rock detailing his experience with police brutality or with singer Bilal talking about raising an autistic son all day long but most folks are drawn to the drama like moths to a flame.

Need proof? Take a look at the 11 stories people clicked on the most in 2011.

11. Teyana Talyor Sends Kanye West Naked Pics For His Birthday

Yeezy has gotten himself some pretty outlandish gifts but this one got everyone’s attention.

10) Did Queen Latifah & Her “Girlfriend” Breakup Over Eating Habits?

Queen Lah and her bathing suit #struggle got a lot of folks sharing this on Facebook for real.

9) T.I. In Federal Custody One Day After Being Released

It was grand opening, grand closing for T.I.’s freedom after serving an 11-month bid. Why? Because his ride home from prison wasn’t demoralizing enough for the FEDs.

8) Mariah Carey’s Sister Is An HIV Positive Prostitute

The Enquirer broke the news that Mariah Carey’s sister Alison Carey Scott was an HIV positive adult “massage therapist” who gave out happy endings to make ends meet.

7) Did LisaRaye Drag Stacey Dash By Her Hair?

Whether this was true or not Ms. Dash was gone from “Single Ladies” soon after.

6) Serena Williams Nude Pic On Twitter

Pretty much any nude pic is a traffic win but Serena Williams puts it on a whole other level. No wonder Common and Drake are beefing tofuing.

5) Beyonce Goes Out Of Her Way To Prove She’s Pregnant

The fact that Bey had to go to these lengths to prove she was pregnant is a damn shame in itself. Let that kid cook.

4) Stacey Dash Looks Hot In Runway Magazine

Even after seeing her naked in Playboy folks were scheming to see those flicks of Stacey Dash wrapped in fur.

3) NFL Players Caught Kissing?

The NFL’s darling Tim Tebow became the victim of slow-motion technology. More than half of readers polled thought this face bump with his teammate was an accident but we’re shaking our heads at the 40% of you who thought they were really getting it on!

2) Tupac Shooter Confesses

In a classic case of too little too late, the man who shot Tupac the FIRST time at QUAD studios in 1994 confessed. His shooting death remains unsolved.

1) Kelly Rowland Has A Sextape?

After listening to the sensual “Motivation” one too many times thousands of Kelly Rowland stans got it into their heads that she had sex tape out. We have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you if you believe that.

READ MORE BEST OF 2011 HERE!

Biggest Celebrity Break-Ups Of 2011

The Best And Worst In Black Movies 2011

The Biggest Hip-Hop Videos Of 2011

Also On The Urban Daily: