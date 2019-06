Happy New Year. Seems that Raekwon couldn’t wait to start 2012 with some new music. Check out his new mixtape entitled Unexpected Victory. The 17-track effort includes guest appearances from Mobb Deep, Busta Rhymes, and Vado, along with production by 9th Wonder, Statik Selektah, and The Olympicks. Stream it below, or download your copy at DatPliff.com.

