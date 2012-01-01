Proof That Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Baby Has Not Arrived

The last days of December 2011 were filled with endless rumors about Beyonce giving birth to her baby with Jay-Z, but here’s why that may not be true. Jay-Z was spotted at a New Jersey Nets basketball game on December 27th, which is the same day she was rumored to have checked into the hospital to deliver her first child.

On New Year’s Eve, Jay-Z was in Lexington, KY at the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Louisville Cardinals college basketball game. According to Jay-Z’s moves, if Beyonce gave birth, it would have been during this three-day window. But would he go out of state so soon after the birth of his first child? (See the photos below of Jay-Z during his Kentucky visit.)

Beyonce was supposed to perform on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2012” and she did, but just not how we expected. A pre-recorded performance of her singing “I Was Here” aired, and the host of the show Ryan Seacrest stated, “Obviously, Beyonce couldn’t be here tonight because she’s about to give birth to her first child.”

Since Jay-Z has been out and about, and Ryan Seacrest confirmed that Beyonce has not given birth, it’s safe to conclude that Bey is still a mommy-to-be. Maybe the initial reports about Beyonce having a February due date are the ones worth believing … We’ll see!