Skillz, “2011 Rap Up”

One of the best New Year’s traditions in hip-hop continues as Skillz drops the rap-up of 2011. Everything from Schwarzenegger bangin his maid and Lil Wayne’s jeggings to Kardashian’s wedding and Occupy Wall Street get included in the recap. (props to Nahright)
http://hulkshare.com/embed_mp3.php?id=5401839&type=4
Available on iTunes.
