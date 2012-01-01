Skillz, “2011 Rap Up”

One of the best New Year’s traditions in hip-hop continues as Skillz drops the rap-up of 2011. Everything from Schwarzenegger bangin his maid and Lil Wayne’s jeggings to Kardashian’s wedding and Occupy Wall Street get included in the recap. (props to Nahright)

http://hulkshare.com/embed_mp3.php?id=5401839&type=4

Available on iTunes.

