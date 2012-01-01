Nicki Minaj Starts The New Year As A Space Girl

Nicki Minaj kicked off the New Year with a space girl look while performing on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Ryan Seacrest hosted the annual event in New York City, and Nicki performed “Super Bass,” “Turn Me On” and “Roman In Moscow.”

Check out the video below if you missed it.

“Super Bass”

“Turn Me On”

“Roman In Moscow”