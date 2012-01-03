Christina Milian: “I Was A Good Wife To The Dream”

(via YAHOO) Divorce certainly hasn’t slowed down Christina Milian. The beautiful and bubbly actress/singer sat down with “Let’s Talk About Love” hostess Niecy Nash to dish about love and relationships. Milian says “a lot of men will say ‘I can’t believe a guy would cheat on Christina.’ But it happened!” Milian then goes on to explain that a woman’s looks has nothing to do with keeping her man faithful, “beauty has nothing to do with it.”

Speaking on her marriage to The Dream, Milian had this to share:

“I know I’m a really good wife and a really good girlfriend. I know we’re supposed to take the blame for certain things, butI gotta say I’m good at all that stuff.”

WATCH INTERVIEW HERE

Milian’s career is currently on the upswing. In addition to being the new social media correspondent for “The Voice,” she’s been tapped to play the lead in an upcoming ABC Family sitcom “Maid in Miami.”

