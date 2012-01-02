Does Lil Wayne Have A Future As A Celebrity DJ?

Alicia Keys, Kanye West joined the celebrity DJ club in 2011, and now it looks like Lil Wayne wants to be down. He made his DJ debut on New Year’s Eve at Dream Night Club in Miami, and Weezy’s not bad, but he just gets distracted and starts rapping.

Check out Lil Wayne in action behind the turntables in this video.

RELATED POSTS:

Lil Wayne Turns Into Analyst On “Weezy’s Sports Corner” [VIDEO]

Kanye West Debuts As A DJ, Plays His New Music

Alicia Keys Flexes Turntable Skills As Mrs. DJ AK47! [VIDEO]

SOURCE