DMX Sets Spring Release For New Album

DMX ended 2011 on a great note and plans on having another good year in 2012! The Yonkers emcee will be releasing his seventh studio album, Undisputed on March 27.
“Expect the unexpected. Expect the new improved…Expect hip-hop. Expect real music. Expect the Dog to be back,” said Swizz Beatz of the forthcoming project. X enlists the help of Busta Rhymes, Tyrese, and Jennifer Hudson.
The highly anticipated production will be released via United Music & Media Group.
Spotted @Rap-Up.com
