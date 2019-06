In our next installment of “Face-To-Face” singer makes a confession that she got a sneak peek at one of Karyn’s unreleased records. Which one is it? Watch the clip to find out!

RELATED POSTS:

Karyn White: “Bridget Kelly Is Destined For Stardom!”

Patti LaBelle To Ledisi: “You’ll Get Your Lifetime Achievement Award”

Also On The Urban Daily: