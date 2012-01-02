LeBron James Speaks On His Engagement: “She’s Really Excited”

LeBron James proposed to his long-time girlfriend Savannah on New Years Eve night. It may not be the ring James and the Heat are trying for, but it is special none-the-less. The ex- Cleveland Cavalier spoke out about his recent engagement saying:

“My girl, she’s really excited. She would love to answer more questions about it than me. But she’s happy, my family’s happy and that’s what it’s all about. . . It should be a surprise. For any woman, any time something like that happens, she was surprised.

It was great that all the friends and family were there to bring in a new year. Even my kids were happy about it, so that’s good. … I feel good. I feel good. It’s a good point in my life right now.”

