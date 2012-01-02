Grooming Guide: Come Clean

You’ve proudly rocked your facial hair since high school and wouldn’t part with it for the world. You’ve used our maintenance tips for that goatee and been the man at the Holiday parties thus far. But you’ve got a newborn on the way or a special request from your lady to be facial hair free for a day. What do you do?

Here are some quick tips for a clean shave.

1) Unlike the goatee maintenance, you can shave the goatee wet now , because the length remaining will be irrelevant. You want it all gone. So wash your face with an exfoliating scrub or facial cleanser.

2) Depending on the thickness of your goatee you may want to start with a pair of scissors or a clipper. But when you get down to about a “1/4 inch, a razor like the Gillette Fusion Pro Glide should do the trick.

3) When you’re ready to take it all off apply a shaving cream like the Gillette Fusion ProGlide Hydra Smooth Shave Gel.

4) Start with downward strokes on the side of your face to about your adam’s apple. Keep the water running and don’t shave against the grain. Rinse off the razor between strokes but don’t dry it on a towel. It dulls the blade.

5) Shave the hairs under your chin upward. Use a side stroke from your ears to your nose, with the grain, to miss any stray hairs.

6) The total shaving time should be about 3 minutes. If you are shaving too long you may be going over the same spots repeatedly, increasing the chance for irritation.

7) Wash face and neck of any loose hairs and apply a moisturizer like Fusion ProSeries Irritation Defense Soothing Moisturizer.

