Rick Ross brought the New Year in at club Cameo for the lavish “Hennessy Takeover” event. Colleague DJ Khaled, comedian Mike Epps, Maybach Music Group artist Stalley and FloRida were also in attendance.

With ?uestlove Djing, Ross performed “Imma Boss” and “On One” after the stroke of midnight.

